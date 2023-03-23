Shelby County Mayor sets Friday deadline for Wanda Halbert to pick new office location, or risk being found “derelict of duty"

In a letter, Mayor Lee Harris said the lease on the current location at Poplar Plaza ends June 30, 2023, and the county clerk needs to choose a new location now.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said County Clerk Wanda Halbert has until Friday, March 24, to decide on a move for the Poplar Plaza office location, or she could be found “derelict of duty.”

In a letter dated March 22, 2023, Mayor Harris said the lease on the current location at 3412 Poplar Ave. ends June 30, 2023. He said the lessor at the Poplar Plaza location have made “repeated, good-faith efforts” to urge Halbert to pick an alternative available location within Poplar Plaza. Harris went on to say, “you have not made a selection and now time is running short.”

Harris warned in the letter a location needs to be selected because of the time it will take to build out a new location for the needs of the clerk’s office, and they should avoid the “chaos” that could come from closing the location when it’s “completely unnecessary.”

Harris ends the letter saying he will meet with the County Commission and District Attorney to discuss dereliction of duty for Halbert if a location is not selected by close of business on Friday.