"We have an opportunity to build trust" | Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris on law enforcement reform

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All you need is seven. Seven out of thirteen people who agree on something.

With Shelby County Commissioners, it’s not easy.

“Sometimes the status quo persists in Memphis and Shelby County,” said County Mayor Lee Harris. “And it exists far too long. I’d like for us to lead the way. I’d like this to be a community of reform mindedness. And I think we have the opportunity to do it.”

Mayor Harris is frustrated over how county Commissioners are just pushing law enforcement reform issues to the side. They voted against a policy which would prohibit the Sheriff from hiring anybody who was fired previously for excessive force. Sheriff Floyd Bonner said nothing needed to be done because he had a policy in place that did exactly what they wanted.

“The Sheriff came in,” Mayor Harris said, “... and went through all of those files, and took action with respect to those cases where violence was used. That hadn’t happened before. I want to make sure the approach is permanent.”

Commissioners delayed discussing an ordinance that would prohibit the Sheriff from buying certain military weapons. They pushed it until December 16th.

According to Mayor Harris, “The last big urban area to do something on this topic was Washington DC. They passed an ordinance very similar to the one currently in front of the commission.”

Reform issues could help restore trust between some neighborhoods and police, the Mayor said.