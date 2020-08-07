Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris to co-chair National COVID-19 Recovery Group to propose systemic policy changes

Renewing America Task Force will recommend state/local policies to rebuild country in stronger, more equitable way

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is one of five state and local officials across the country leading a new national group focused on rebuilding America's economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Renewing America Task Force, launched this week by the NewDEAL Forum, will identify and promote the most effective state and local policy solutions around issues critical to the economic recovery. Innovative state and local elected officials will come together with top experts to address topics such as increasing affordable housing, supporting entrepreneurs and local economic development, improving access to high-speed internet, and modernizing and strengthening the social safety net.

On every topic, the Task Force will specifically address opportunities to remedy long-standing inequities that have discriminated against people of color.

"We are in the midst of one of the most transformative periods in history," said Harris. "Fortunately, the NewDEAL and NewDEAL Forum have always provided opportunities for leadership, collaboration, and innovation. As we all fight the spread of COVID-19 and safely and responsibly navigate this new normal, we can recover and we can even emerge stronger. This group will help convene some of the most serious problem-solvers, examine what’s happening around the country and, most critically, point out best practices that will help shape the path forward. I am pleased to co-chair this vital initiative."



The group's five co-chairs are members of the Forum’s sister organization, the NewDEAL, a network of 180 of the most innovative elected officials across the country who are pro-growth progressives:

Kate Gallego , Mayor, Phoenix, AZ

, Mayor, Phoenix, AZ Garlin Gilchrist II , Lt. Governor, Michigan

, Lt. Governor, Michigan Lee Harris , Mayor, Shelby County, TN

, Mayor, Shelby County, TN Brooke Lierman , Delegate, Baltimore, MD

, Delegate, Baltimore, MD Tobias Read, State Treasurer, Oregon

“In this moment of crisis, state and local leaders are stepping up to offer bold and creative ways to protect their communities from the immediate fall-out of the pandemic, while recognizing that our goal should not be to restore America to its pre-pandemic condition,” said NewDEAL Forum CEO Debbie Cox Bultan. “Our country is desperate for leadership that addresses long-time injustices and inequalities that have been exacerbated by this virus, including by embracing the opportunity to tackle systemic racism. The Renewing America Task Force will provide a platform for developing and sharing the best ideas for our recovery among officials who can lead their implementation across the country.”