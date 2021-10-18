Shelby County Mayor names new interim director of administration and finance

Audrey Tipton will take the place of Mathilde Crosby, who Mayor Lee Harris said is moving into the private sector.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has named a new interim director of administration and finance.

Audrey Tipton will take the place of Mathilde Crosby, who Harris said is moving into the private sector.

Tipton is currently the county’s finance administrator. She has been with Shelby County Government since 2004.

“I have every confidence that Ms. Tipton will be a capable and conscientious leader for Shelby County’s finance department,” said Harris in a statement. “I would also like to thank Mathilde for her exemplary work on behalf of our residents. We wish her well in the next phase of her life.”

“I am really excited about this new opportunity, and I look forward to making a difference here in the county’s finance department. I would also like to thank Mayor Harris for the confidence he has shown in me and my abilities,” said Tipton.

She begins her new duties October 18, 2021.