Shelby County Mayor says it’s time for paid parental leave, commissioners agree

The plan is for six weeks’ pay - the minimum amount of time doctors say is needed for a woman to recover from childbirth.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It wasn't too long ago there was no such thing as legal maternity leave.

Now there is, and now County Mayor Lee Harris says it’s time for county employees to have PAID maternity leave.

"We've got to do our part as an organization to support families," the Mayor says, "... so that's what the program is all about."

Every parent knows what he's talking about. Decades ago, when a woman went out on maternity leave, not only did she not get paid, she could lose her job.

For the last 20 years, there has been legal unpaid medical leave. It could be rough for women and men.

County Commissioner Mickell Lowery said, "I had two daughters and I had no leave, and I was thinking about, what did I do during that time? You know, you take a vacation, and do the best you can. We know what mothers do, but we know how fathers can help alleviate those burdens."

Paid maternity leave has been a hot topic - one that the President supports, one that the Governor of Tennessee supports, one that the Shelby County Mayor supports.

The plan is for six weeks’ pay - the minimum amount of time doctors say is needed for a woman to recover from childbirth. It would cost the county a little less than $830,000 dollars a year, and sales tax money would pay for it.

"It's the way you create bonding for the child and the parent," Mayor Harris says. "It's a way you alleviate the financial hardship that parents would otherwise have to bear, if they want to stay home. And it's a way you retain and recruit talented employees into your organization."

This country is one of the very few in the world that does not have paid maternity leave, but that fact is slowly changing.