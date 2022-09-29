Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge lays out plan to combat youth crime

As Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon hires his team, he's also gathering input to improve his office.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon, on the job less than a month, said promised reforms are already underway in how to balance punishing and rehabilitating young people.

The topic is timely this month with two high-profile murder suspects linked to the juvenile justice system.

"The community will see the true intent we've put behind juvenile court when our full complement in onboard," Judge Sugarmon said Thursday afternoon.

As Judge Sugarmon hires his team, he's also gathering input to improve his office.

"We've been on a listening tour and one of the things that has been consistent, there's got to be early intervention, keeping kids out of our juvenile court system," Judge Sugarmon added.

He said that starts with juvenile court partnering better with parents and elementary schools and focusing on mental health.

"Educating them about the risks of the community and dealing with the trauma is a big, big component of this process," Judge Sugarmon said.

Since taking over Sept. 1, Judge Sugarmon also responded to two high-profile murder cases, involving suspects with lengthy juvenile court records and convictions.

He said their backgrounds reinforced his mission as a juvenile justice leader.

"These citizens are entitled the presumption of innocence until proven guilty but the intent behind our reform efforts are going to be addressing these problems before they manifest themselves into the teenage and adolescent years," Judge Sugarmon said.

He's also working with Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner to assist how a soon-to-open, larger juvenile detention facility, with 216 available beds, will operate and function.

"He's agreed to convert two of those pods or at least two of those pods to a vocational training center which would include technical skills jobs and also training children on soft skills, how to do a resume," Judge Sugarmon said.