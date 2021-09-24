Shelby County offering counseling and assistance to victims and loved ones in Kroger shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Shelby County is offering counseling and assistance to victims and loved ones after Thursday’s deadly shooting at the Kroger in Collierville.
County leaders said Friday resources are available to those in need through the Shelby County Crime Victims & Rape Crisis Center. Available resources include immediate crisis intervention, trauma counseling, and support navigating emergency financial assistance.
Victims can call the center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 901-222-3950.
“Our community is still reeling from the awful mass shooting in the Town of Collierville. Our prayers are with the customers and staff who experienced this harrowing event,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. “We know there are a range of services that victims may need in the coming days and months. Shelby County Government stands ready to support them.”