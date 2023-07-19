How ex-offenders can apply for Shelby County Office of Re-entry’s FOCUSED training program

The FOCUSED Training Program will now include a bi-weekly stipend, participant report card, and a career aptitude assessment.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Applications are open for ex-offenders to take part in the Shelby County Office of Re-entry’s FOCUSED training program.

Up to 20 people who were once incarcerated and looking to work on their careers will be able to take part in the six-week training, which focuses on foundational and industry-specific skills. Once the program is completed, those trainees will receive job placement support.

The FOCUSED training has a daily work scheduled Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who take part will earn a stipend equal to $17 per hour.

Trainees can learn about HVAC repair, trucking, photography, clerical services, and environmental sciences. They will also receive a career aptitude assessment to look at their strengths and weaknesses for a particular field.

The Brennan Center for Justice says former inmates are more likely to face unemployment, discrimination while looking for work, and financial struggles.

“If we're going to complain about a problem, we must also be willing to aid in the solution,” said Dominique Winfrey, Deputy Director of the Shelby County Office of Re-entry. “I am excited about the FOCUSED ‘Earn While You Learn’ program because it will help our previously incarcerated neighbors remain home. It's important that we provide training to prepare them for future careers, but we can also provide these adults with real-time compensation to help address immediate life needs.”