Shelby County organizations host free flu shot clinics

The next event will be Saturday November 14th in Midtown Memphis.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Two Shelby County organizations are preparing residents for flu season with free vaccinations over the next two weekends.

Baptist Memorial Health Care and the BlueCross Blue Shield of Tennessee Foundation hosted a free flu shot clinic Saturday in Germantown.

Organizers say people were encouraged to wear short sleeves to receive their shots.

Children under the age of 12 were also advised to wear short sleeves, permitting weather changes.

Participants can also wear sleeves and pants that can easily be rolled up.