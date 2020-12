Authorities say the numbers of suspected overdose-related deaths have increased each year since 2017.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Street Team for Overdose Prevention (STOP) spent their Saturday afternoon giving lifesaving medicine to those in need.

Volunteers gathered to give out opioid overdose reversal kits at Howze Park in Binghampton.

As of November, there have been 369 suspected overdose-related deaths in Shelby County

That compares to 343 total overdoses in 2019.