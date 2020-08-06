WATCH: Shelby County holds memorial service for George Floyd and other affected by racial injustice

Mayor Lee Harris has also ordered Shelby County flags to fly at half-staff from sundown Monday to sundown Wednesday.

(NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Mayor Lee Harris and community leaders will host a memorial ceremony in honor of George Floyd and others afflicted by racial injustice.

Speakers include Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, the Abyssinian Missionary Baptist Church Reverend Dr. Earle Fisher, National Civil Rights Museum President Terri Freeman, Shelby County Chief of Staff Danielle Inez, Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings, Circuit Court Clerk Temiika Gipson, Memphis City Councilwoman and Educator Michalyn Easter-Thomas, Latino Memphis Executive Director Mauricio Calvo, 2020 High School Graduate Nikolas Dalton, and Temple Israel Rabbi Micah Greenstein.

This ceremony will also include music selections led by Shelby County Fire Chief Alvin Benson and Courtney Little.