Shelby County ranks 93rd in Tennessee for overall child well-being

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth released its 2023 County Profiles of Child Well-Being in Tennessee on Tuesday. Out of 95 counties, Shelby County ranked near the bottom at 93rd in overall child well-being.

According to TCCY, each profile takes into account 52 indicators in areas affecting child development. This includes economic well-being, education, health, family and community.

The commission said that each profile provides an analysis of the county's strengths and weaknesses as well as policy recommendations.

Some noteworthy details from this year's report include:

Children living in poverty have decreased since last year in Shelby County.

The county saw a drop in both reading and math proficiency among third to eighth-grade students.

The report noted a slight increase in high schoolers graduating on time.

TCCY said in its report that counties ranked in the top 10 were Williamson, Wilson, Sumner, Rutherford, Blount, Moore, Weakley, Cheatham, Smith, and Decatur.