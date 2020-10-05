x
Shelby County Health Department reports 90 new COVID-19 cases, as officials ask for no large gatherings Mother's Day

Authorities say the county now has a total of 3,230 confirmed cases. As of Saturday the death total remains at 67.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As we celebrate Mother's Day across the Mid-South, health officials recommend that we avoid gatherings of 10 or more people Sunday.

The announcement comes as Shelby County Health officials report 90 new cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths.

A total of 1,897 patients have recovered from the coronavirus in Shelby County.

As of Sunday, the state of Tennessee reports a total of 14,768 of COVID-19 cases and 242 deaths. Officials say 7,369 have recovered from the coronavirus.