Shelby County Schools offers $7,500 sign-on bonuses and 'living wages' for full and part-time employees

New full-time teachers can start making nearly $46,000 a year with up to a $7,500 sign-on bonus. The cap salary is a little more than $84,000.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — It's peak hiring season for Shelby County Schools, and the Chief Human Resource, Yolanda Finnie Martin, said the district has some pretty big incentives for those looking for a career.

Martin said new full-time teachers can start making nearly $46,000 dollars a year with the potential to make up to $84,445 a year. And, anyone who sign-on to be a full or part-time teacher or staff can get up to a $7,500 sign-on bonus.

These new incentives all are in an effort to bring and keep staff. Though there is a caveat to the bonus, Martin said there is a one-year obligation for the bonuses. People will get the first half after completing the first semester and the second half after completion of the second semester.

"We have worked diligently to be innovative around our recruitment as well as our retention efforts," She says, "We welcome individuals who bring multiple talents and gifts. If you have a bachelor's degree with a 2.75 gpa, come on down. We would love to accept you as a teacher at SCS and we can support you with obtaining your license and doing the specific task that needs to occur for you to become a teacher."

The district said hard-to-staff subjects right now are high school math and special-ED courses. Martin said there are still opportunities for those wanting to become an educator, but don't have to have a degree. She said people can start on the path to becoming certified teachers by first being hired on as a specialized educational assistant, making $17 an hour.

If anyone is interested in becoming an educator the district is holding several hiring events ahead of the school year. The next one is Thursday, July 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Messick High School. Thursday's event is specifically for those wanting a part-time job as nutritional support staff. Martin said all positions, even part-time starts with making "a living wage or above the living wage amount."