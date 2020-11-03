Shelby County settles lawsuit over 2016 fatal shooting

The Shelby County Commission voted Monday to approve the settlement involving Edmond Studdard, who was fatally shot in 2016.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee county has agreed to pay $800,000 to settle a lawsuit involving a man fatally shot by sheriff's deputies.

The Commercial Appeal reported the Shelby County Commission voted Monday to approve the settlement involving Edmond Studdard, who was fatally shot in 2016. The agreement came five days before a federal civil trial had been set to begin.

His widow argued in a lawsuit that her husband was suicidal and did not pose a threat to deputies.