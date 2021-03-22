Shelby County Sheriff expects certification after auditors visit local jails

The auditors visited the jail, jail east, and the training academy for their annual unscheduled visits.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says auditors with the Tennessee Corrections Institute made unscheduled visits to facilities last week, and they expect certification.

Below is the full release from the sheriff's office.

"Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. is pleased to announce that Tennessee Corrections Institute auditors conducted their annual unscheduled site visits to the Jail, Jail East, and the Training Academy over the course of three days last week.

Their favorable findings will be reported to the Tennessee Board of Control and certification is expected.

The Sheriff’s Office is accredited by the American Corrections Association, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, the National Commission on Correctional Health Care, and certified by the Tennessee Corrections Institute. The Sheriff’s Office has been awarded the coveted Triple Crown and the Tri-Arc awards for having accreditations for law enforcement, corrections, correctional health, the training academy and communications.