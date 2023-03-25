Shelby County Sheriff's Office: Multiple crashes near medical district after shots fired at deputies

No injuries were reported as a result of these wrecks, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired at deputies when Shelby County Sheriff's confronted those in a potentially stolen vehicle on Friday night, and a chase lead to two crashes, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

A third crash potentially is related to the incident, but it remains under investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

One crash was between a suspect and a pole on Union Avenue between Kimbrough and Cleveland, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Another crash was between a Shelby County sheriff's deputy and a civilian vehicle on Union and Thomas Street, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

It all started when deputies approached the suspects at around 7:30 p.m. in the Regions Bank parking lot near Union Avenue between Kimbrough and Cleveland, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies did not return fire as the suspects drove away and there were no injuries, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

After one crashed the vehicle into a pole on Union and Kimbrough, he was apprehended, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

A wreck at Crump Boulevard and S. Wellington may be related to the overall incident, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.