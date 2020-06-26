“I think we all want a better Memphis”/ Shelby County Sheriff talks about law enforcement reform

Sheriff Floyd Bonner also needs 24 new deputies in the next year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — I wasn’t sure where Sheriff Floyd Bonner was going with this. Until he explained.

“I think we all want a better Memphis,” he said. “We all want a better Shelby County. It’s going to take, you know, what do they say - how do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. I think as we move forward, we must be careful and not take too big a bite “

The Sheriff is talking about law enforcement reform. Something the events of the last few weeks show many of you think is needed.

Sheriff Bonner is already changing how deputies are being trained; more talk and don’t resort to violence unless your life ABSOLUTELY depends on it.

“What it gets down to,” he says, “... is being out in the field means you must rely on your training. That’s what I’ve been telling people. When you look at police reform, one of the things you really need to look at is what are we training.”

Of course, you need people to train. Sheriff Bonner needs 24 new deputies in the next year.