Shelby County Sheriff’s Office apologizes for having electric shields at peaceful protest in downtown Memphis

The e-shields, which produce a mild electric shock, were not used on any protester

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Activist Hunter Demster said seeing non-lethal electric pulse shields heightened the intensity between the peaceful protesters and Shelby County Sheriff's deputies. He said the incident outside of the Shelby County Jail, on Thursday, was "intimidating" following a protest for the lack of charges in the case of Breonna Taylor, who was in her apartment in Louisville when she was shot to death by police.

The Sheriff's Office has since apologized for bringing the "e-shields" and a said it was a preventative measure after protesters had previously entered the jail annex.

E-shields have been used by deputies since the 1990s following a riot at the jail. Demster said these should never be used around peaceful protesters.

"It is concerning any time when they introduce any new weapons or technology against peaceful protesters," Demster said.

The e-shield has the capability of delivering a pulsating shock of 210-320 volts for a fraction of a second. The Sheriff's Office said the shock appears to be lower than a 4.8-watt Christmas tree light. The temporary shock does not enter nor hurt the body.

Demster said regardless, the presentation of the shields was "unwarranted."

"Absolutely unwarranted," Demster said. "If anything, it’s an escalation."

The Sheriff's Office upgraded to this newest less-lethal technology in July and each shield costs $895 out of the jail operating budget.

Sheriff Floyd Bonner said this was a "regrettable mistake" and policies will be changed so a similar situation does not happen again.