Shelby County Sheriff's Office is increasing patrols at Overton Park

The SCSO said deputies will patrol the 342-acre park using vehicles and bicycles, with the goal of “maintaining a safe and enjoyable environment.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced it is increasing patrols at Overton Park in an effort to “ensure the safety and wellbeing of parkgoers.”

“By increasing patrols, we will create a more visible presence in the park to deter suspicious activity and maintain peace. Our dedicated team of law enforcement professionals are committed to upholding the law, said the SCSO in the video announcement.

It was just back at the end of May when Memphis Police said a teenage girl was attacked at Overton Park. The girl told officers she was walking through the park when a man came up behind her and pushed her into the bushes. The report said she screamed and other people in the park began yelling at the man, who ran away.