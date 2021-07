52-year-old Deputy Sheriff Ray McCrary died July 20, 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of its deputies.

52-year-old Deputy Sheriff Ray McCrary died July 20, 2021. The SCSO did not say how he died.

Deputy Sheriff McCrary had been with the April of 1997 and served in the Civil/Levy Unit since 2012.

He was a Christian Brothers High School graduate and attended the University of Memphis.