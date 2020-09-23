x
Local News

Shelby County Sheriff's Office launches new website

The sheriff's office said the new website allows for easier access to information.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new agency website. It includes added features which will allow users easier access to information about jail detainees, warrants, paying tickets, and general news.

The website address is: www.shelby-sheriff.org. SCSO, which celebrated its 200th anniversary this year, partnered with local marketing group, Speak Creative, on the new design and layout.

“I am thankful for the collaborative efforts among our staff and many departments throughout the Sheriff’s Office in this concerted effort to keep our community informed with the latest technology,” said Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. “I am very excited we are able to incorporate state of-the art communication tools to our crime prevention and community outreach efforts.”

Some of the highlights include:

  • 10 separate Tips options for reporting crimes and nuisance
  • Requests for Public Records
  • Vacation Check Requests and Additional Patrol Requests
  • Real-time Alerts
  • Quick searches for Who’s in Jail and those with Warrants
  • Law Enforcement and Corrections Deputies’ testimonies on “Why I Wear the Badge”
Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. Deputy Stacey Lee "I wear the badge because it is the most challenging and rewarding work I have ever done. I truly believe I was born to do it. There is nothing more rewarding than helping someone during the worst time of their life, and giving them the light they need most to keep going and persevere through tragedy.
