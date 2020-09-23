Shelby County Sheriff's Office launches new website

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new agency website. It includes added features which will allow users easier access to information about jail detainees, warrants, paying tickets, and general news.
The website address is: www.shelby-sheriff.org. SCSO, which celebrated its 200th anniversary this year, partnered with local marketing group, Speak Creative, on the new design and layout.
“I am thankful for the collaborative efforts among our staff and many departments throughout the Sheriff’s Office in this concerted effort to keep our community informed with the latest technology,” said Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. “I am very excited we are able to incorporate state of-the art communication tools to our crime prevention and community outreach efforts.”
Some of the highlights include:
- 10 separate Tips options for reporting crimes and nuisance
- Requests for Public Records
- Vacation Check Requests and Additional Patrol Requests
- Real-time Alerts
- Quick searches for Who’s in Jail and those with Warrants
- Law Enforcement and Corrections Deputies’ testimonies on “Why I Wear the Badge”