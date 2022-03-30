Shelby County Sheriff's Office said officers shot and killed a dog while serving an arrest warrant

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said officers shot a dog while trying to serve an arrest warrant Wednesday in Bartlett.

The SCSO said it had teams serving the warrants just after noon Wednesday in the 3900 block of Sabal Hill Drive, near St. Elmo and Kirby Whitten.

They said while serving the warrant, “officers had to shoot a dog” at the home and it has died.

The sheriff’s office said the person they were after - a juvenile - was taken into custody at the home and transported to the juvenile detention.