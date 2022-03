The Shelby County District Attorney General wants to know if there is an interest here for support groups for those who lost loved ones to homicide.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney General wants to know if there is an interest in Shelby County for support groups for those who lost loved ones to homicide.

D.A. Amy Weirich said she is working with Tennessee Voices for Victims and the Tennessee District Attorney General’s Conference on the possibility of such groups.

She said she knows there is a need, but wanted to conduct a survey to gauge interest in such support groups.

Those interested can take the survey HERE.