SCS to begin wide-scale vaccination of teachers, staff

Shelby County Schools expects to administer 2,000 doses a day from Wednesday to Friday

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Shelby County moved into phase 1b in its vaccine distribution on Wednesday meaning people over 65-years-old, teachers and childcare staff are eligible for vaccinations.

Wednesday morning Shelby County Schools will begin a wide-scaled effort to vaccinate staff. SCS expects to administer 2,000 doses each day through Friday for approximately 6,000 out of the district's 14,000 employees.

The number of doses reflects the initial response by SCS staff in receiving the doses. The vaccine is free and optional for employees.

Hundreds of additional educators received the vaccine the previous week due to surplus of vaccines that were about to expire.

“We are grateful for the continued partnership with Mayor Harris and the Health Department to prioritize our employees as we return to in-person learning,” Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray said, in a release. “The vaccinations we’ve requested are just one part of our strategy to Return Stronger and safely.”

Shelby County moves into phase 1b for #covid19 vaccine distribution today which makes these groups eligible:



• 65 years and older

• Teachers

• Childcare staff — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) February 24, 2021

Vaccines will be distributed at the district's Board of Education building and the Teaching and Learning Academy.

The start of the vaccinations begins days before teachers are required to return back to the school buildings on Monday.

“I think teachers are happy that the vaccines are finally here and they have an opportunity to take it," Jolie Madihalli, Memphis Shelby County Education Association President said. "They do wish they were able to take it prior to having to return to the buildings where they could have had both vaccines.”