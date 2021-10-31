Someone in Shelby County is $50,000 richer

x
Credit: (AP Photo/LM Otero)
FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2017 file photo. a Powerball lottery ticket is printed on a lottery machine at a convenience store in Dallas.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A lucky Powerball player in Shelby County won $50,000 in Saturday's drawing!

According to the Tennessee Education Lottery, Saturday's winner matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. 

The winning ticket was purchased at Kroger, 8039 Highway 51 in Millington.

No further details will be provided by lottery officials until the prize is claimed.

Players have 180 days after the date of the drawing to claim their prize for a winning ticket.

The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $123 million and the next drawing is Monday, November 1.

