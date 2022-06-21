Mumpower: More state involvement possible with Shelby County Clerk's Office

State Comptroller Jason Mumpower asked Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert for full cooperation with an audit of her office.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is now getting involved in the problems facing the Shelby County Clerk's Office.

We've been reporting on the accusations flying back and forth about who's responsible for the long delays in mailing out license plates and tags to car owners, forcing thousands of them to drive around on expired tags even after they've paid for them.

We got ahold of a letter from Comptroller Jason Mumpower:

In it, he asks Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert for full cooperation with an audit of her office. Halbert is also reminded that by the end of June, a full correction action plan is expected that needs to better explain where the money flowing in and out of her office has gone.