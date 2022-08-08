Shelby Co. Commission votes to ask state to intervene in Clerk's Office

The "no confidence" vote, originally scheduled before the Aug. 4 election, was postponed days before.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Commission has voted to ask the state to take over Wanda Halbert's administrative functions in distributing license plates in the county, demonstrating they're fed up with Wanda herself.

The "no confidence" vote, originally scheduled before the Aug. 4 election, was postponed days before to see if Halbert would win reelection.

Halbert has said in the past the finances that have caused the delay in distribution of license plates have been incorrectly documented and "swept" from the Clerk's Office, something Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris' office has denied.