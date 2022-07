Firefighters were called to five structure fires, numerous grass fires, dumpster fires, car crashes and EMS calls all while dealing with extreme heat.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Fire Department said it responded to 240 incidents during the 4-day Fourth of July weekend (July 1-4).

According to data provided by the department, firefighters were called to five structure fires, numerous grass fires, dumpster fires, car crashes and EMS calls all while dealing with extreme heat.

We want to take a moment to publicly thank and show appreciation to the men and women of the Shelby County Fire... Posted by Shelby County Fire Department on Wednesday, July 6, 2022