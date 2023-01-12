Shelby County begins new free gun lock drive

This new campaign by the Shelby County Council on Gun Safety provides gun locks to local families.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting this week is a new push by Shelby County to protect the public by locking up more guns and keeping loaded weapons out of the hands of children.

The Shelby County Gun Council on Gun Safety is now offering free gun locks - one per household - for those who live in Shelby County.

Gun locks are critical in preventing unintended shootings.

That's especially important in Memphis, which ranks among the highest of all U.S. cities for unintentional shootings by children.