Shelby County K9 joins U.S. Marshals Task Force

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County K9 and his partner, Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Wingo, have joined the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Wingo has been a deputy for over 12 years and has worked in several roles for the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Wingo's K9, Marko, is a 4-year-old Dutch Shepard and is a dual-purpose (narcotics detection and apprehension) police service dog certified through the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association (NNDDA).

The U.S Marshals Service said Deputy Wingo and Marko trained together for 12 weeks for certification and will train a minimum of 16 hours weekly. They must recertify annually with the NNDDA.

"This is a great addition to the team," said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller. "Our partnership with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office is strong and beneficial to both our respective agencies. With this further cementing of our relationship, we are bringing a great asset to the community in terms of our flexibility and utility for apprehending dangerous fugitives."

The Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force is based in West Tennessee with offices in Memphis and Jackson.