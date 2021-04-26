Shelby County trials resume after more than a year of COVID-19 delays

District attorney expects two weekly trials for now in courtrooms with COVID-19 protocols; prominent defense attorney concerned about pace to cut into trial backlog.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Starting this week, Shelby County courtroom trails are on again after more than a year, yet another sign of some return to normalcy.

The scaled down schedule will gradually chip away a backlog of hundreds of scheduled trials and the many defendants and victims families waiting anxiously.

"It's huge; we have been over a year since we've had our last jury trial," Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said.

That streak ended this week as scheduled trials in Shelby County picked up again.

They'll be held inside one of two recently renovated courtrooms at 201 Poplar, with the jury socially distanced and other COVID-19 protocols in place.

"It may just be one or two trials a week but anything and everything helps and helps us get this backlog worked through and helps us get closure for victims," Weirich said.

The DA said this week's two scheduled trials had last minute changes.

One was rescheduled and the other ended before it started, with a guilty plea before Monday's scheduled jury selection.

"The good news is it ended with a defendant pleading guilty and a victim knowing that happened," Weirich said.

Pre-pandemic, in Shelby County, there were typically around 200 trials a year in 10 different available courtrooms.

That plummeted to just 20 last year before the pandemic delayed in-person trials indefinitely - until this week.

"The trials that we are focusing on right now are those offenders who are in custody, so they are in custody because their charge is very serious," Weirich said.

"It's hugely significant, a jury trial is the purest form of democracy in America," Shelby County District Attorney Michael Working said.

While Working is thankful trials are resuming, he's concerned how long it will take to clear out so many scheduled trials with the current setup.

"We are just too big a city to settle with two courtrooms that are functional, this is a temporary solution and it's a little bit of progress but we are going to have to find something bigger," Working said.