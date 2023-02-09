Shelby Farms hosts 'Healthier 901 Fest' to challenge community in becoming healthier

The park provided free screenings by Cigna Healthcare.

Shelby Farms is on a mission to make the 901 healthier.

Food trucks were at the event. Cooking demos were also provided to attendees as well as fun fitness classes and other activities.

The president and CEO of Methodist Le Bonheur, Michael Ugwueke, said that it is very important to challenge Memphians.

"This [event] is a challenge to our community," Ugwueke said. "We want to challenge our community to be healthier, so we are challenging everyone to lose one million pounds in three years. We want people to be excited by this. We want people to take care of heart disease, diabetes and cancer."