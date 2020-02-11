Shelby Farms Park hosts Social Distancing Cornhole Tournament

Health screenings and temperature checks were performed so everyone competed safely.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the mist of a pandemic, Memphians are still finding ways to enjoy themselves in a safe and distant environment Sunday.

The Shelby Farms Park hosted a social distancing cornhole tournament.

The event consisted of 20 different teams competing in the bag tossing glory. Prizes were given to the top three teams.

“Everyone is starved to try and get outside and see other humans. And so we’re really proud to be able to provide that to people really safe and super fun,” said Caroline Norris.

Each team bought in to the tournament for $50.00 each and all the money raised benefitted Shelby Farms Conervancy.

