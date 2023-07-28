Sheriff Floyd Bonner receives '2023 Tennessee Sherriff of the Year' award

Sheriff Bonner receives the honorary award in his 42nd year of service in law enforcement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner was named the 2023 Tennessee Sheriff of the Year at the Tennessee Sheriff's Association's (TSA) 52nd annual conference.

Sheriff Bonner receives the honorary award in his 42nd year of service in law enforcement, and he was chosen out of 95 county sheriffs in Tennessee, Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said.

There was a banquet help Thursday night, July 27, where Sheriff Bonner accepted the award.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association,” said Sheriff Bonner. “I am surrounded by an amazing team at the Shelby County Sheriff’s office and want to share this honor with those men and women who have put so much hard work and dedication into making us one of the best departments around.”