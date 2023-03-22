Sheriff identifies 5 teens killed in Panola County, MS, crash

Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps said the deadly crash happened when the teens' car lost control.

BATESVILLE, Miss — Five teens are dead Wednesday after their car lost control and crashed into a Creek in Panola County, Mississippi, near Batesville, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.

Phelps said while they are still investigating the exact cause of the crash, preliminary information shows the car was traveling west on Curtis Road when it lost control, hit a bridge, and ended up in McIver Creek.

Phelps identified the teens as 14-year-old Mary Montraz Webster, 19-year-old Itaeipa Webster, 15-year-old Destiny Liphford, 12-year-old Jamerian Towns and 13-year-old Earl Holmes.

A sixth teenager, 14 years old, survived the crash unharmed.