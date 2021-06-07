Sherra Wright to appear in court, asking for guilty plea to be thrown out

Sherra Wright pled guilty in July of 2019 to the facilitation of Lorenzen Wright's murder.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The ex-wife of NBA player Lorenzen Wright, who is accused of playing a role in his murder, is hoping to get her guilty plea thrown out.

Sherra Wright will be in court in Downtown Memphis Tuesday morning for an evidentiary hearing.. She's filed a petition for relief of conviction. In court filings, Wright claims her conviction was unlawfully induced and involuntarily entered without her understanding of the nature and consequences of it.

She also claims she was coerced into pleading guilty at the fault of "ineffective counsel."

Back in July of 2019, Wright entered a surprise guilty plea to the facilitation of the murder of Lorenzen Wright. It came with a sentence of 30 years in prison.

Lorenzen's body was found riddled with gunshot wounds in a swampy field in July of 2010. He was last seen alive that summer leaving Sherra's home.

Wright's co-defendant, Billy Turner, did not plea. He faces a jury trial that's scheduled to begin on January 31, 2022.

Wright also has an additional lawsuit filed claiming she has face cruel and unusual punishment while in prison. She's seeking $12 million in damages.

Her current sentence of 30 years requires that she must serve 30% of the sentence, including time served, meaning she'd be eligible for parole in 2026.