Officers said they have one suspect detained.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting took place at the Burger King in the 4430 block of Summer Avenue, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded to this location shortly before 6 p.m. and found one man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

Officers said they have one suspect detained.