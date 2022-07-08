MPD released photos of suspects involved in shooting on Beale

MPD said four men were caught on surveillance, and photos of the four suspects were released.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department is searching for four alleged suspects pictured in newly released photos who they say were involved in a shooting Sunday, August 7 around 3:20 a.m. at B. B. King and Beale.

According to MPD, the victim told officers that he was shot assaulted and shot by a group of men.

MPD said the men were caught on surveillance, and they shared the images of the four suspects on the MPD Facebook page.

Anyone with any information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 or submit a tip online at http://www.crimestopmem.org.