Shooting on Golden Eagle Drive leaves one in the hospital, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in the 3800 block of Golden Eagle Drive Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Officers said they responded shortly after 6 p.m. and found one victim that is a man. They said they transported him to Regional One in critical condition.
Police said the suspects left the scene wearing dark clothing.
Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.