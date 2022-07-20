Goodman Road blocked off after possible officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake, MS

ABC24 is working to confirm more details about this active scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation of a possible officer-involved shooting on Goodman Rd. near Highway 51 in Horn Lake, MS is underway.

Police are currently on the scene in a parking lot of several fast food restaurants. Traffic on Goodman Rd. between Interstate Blvd. and Highway 51 is blocked off.

There are unconfirmed reports that the shooting involves police and a woman. There is speculation that she was killed during the encounter, but ABC24 cannot confirm her condition at this time.

A male witness said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. According to the him, the civilian, who the witness believes to be a woman, did a donut in the street. He said he then saw officers follow the civilian and fire shots at the civilian's vehicle.

We can confirm that the civilian's car has damage from gunfire to the front window and bullet holes to driver's side door.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.