Man injured after shooting in Parkway Village on Saturday, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was injured in a shooting on Saturday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded shortly after 4 p.m. to 3071 South Perkins Road and found a victim that was a man.

He was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD. There was no suspect information available from MPD as of press time.

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.