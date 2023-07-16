Shooting south of Shelby Farms leaves one man dead, Memphis police say

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in the 1000 block of Humphrey Oaks Circle, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

This location is south of Shelby Farms. Officers said a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound after they responded after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

This man was found to be dead on the scene, according to MPD.

Memphis police said this is an ongoing investigation.

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips