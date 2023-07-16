Shooting on Crockett Street leaves one man in the hospital, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured in a shooting in the 800 block of Crockett Street, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Officers said they responded right after 7 p.m. Sunday night and found a man with apparent gunshot wounds at Firehouse #15 on Breedlove Street.
This man was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.
Memphis police said this is an ongoing investigation.
Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.