Northbound I-55 closed at Shelby Drive after an overnight shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Northbound lanes of I-55 are closed at Shelby Drive after an overnight shooting.
Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting call just after 1 a.m. Monday morning.
MPD said two people were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
All traffic is being exited onto eastbound Shelby Drive. From there, drivers can take a left onto Airways Blvd and take that to Brooks Rd or I-240 to
We are working to learn more about this incident and will provide updates as they become available.