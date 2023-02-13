x
Northbound I-55 closed at Shelby Drive after an overnight shooting

All northbound lanes of I-55 are closed at Shelby Drive as police continue their investigation.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Northbound lanes of I-55 are closed at Shelby Drive after an overnight shooting.

Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting call just after 1 a.m. Monday morning.

MPD said two people were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. 

All traffic is being exited onto eastbound Shelby Drive. From there, drivers can take a left onto Airways Blvd and take that to Brooks Rd or I-240 to 

We are working to learn more about this incident and will provide updates as they become available.

