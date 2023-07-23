Shooting on Winchester leaves three in the hospital, MPD says

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were injured in a shooting in the 6300 block of Winchester Road, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded shortly after 3 a.m. and found two men that were transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Another male was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition, according to MPD.

Memphis police said this is an ongoing investigation. There is no suspect information as of press time.

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.