Shooting victim crashes car into Memphis fire station; later dies

Two dead in overnight shooting in North Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after an overnight shooting in North Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 1:15 Monday morning at Peres Avenue and Fairfax Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times and was unresponsive. The victim was taken to Regional One, where he died.

The second victim, a 34-year-old man, drove from the shooting scene to the fire station at 2248 Chelsea and crashed into the bay door of the fire station. This victim was also taken to ROH in critical condition, but later died.

No Memphis Fire Department employees were hurt.

The preliminary investigation revealed that both victims were at the dead end of Peres Ave when shots were fired. Investigators say, it appears that the suspect and victims may be known to each other.

The shooter is believed to have been wearing all black clothing.

No arrests have been made.