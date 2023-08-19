Two separate shootings, one pedestrian crash launch MPD investigations

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that there were two separate shootings from Friday night to Saturday morning. One was deadly, according to MPD. There was also one deadly pedestrian crash, according to MPD.

Officers said they responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of James Street at about 4 p.m. on Friday.

They said one man was transported to Regional One in Critical condition.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MPD said that officers responded to a pedestrian struck at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. They said they found one man dead on the scene at South Perkins near Judy Lynn.

The driver and vehicle remained on the scene, according to MPD. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

MPD said another shooting took place at 2903 South Perkins Road. Officers said they responded shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Officers said a man was located and transported to Regional One in critical condition. Then, police later said another man was found to be dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

