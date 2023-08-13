Two separate Sunday morning shootings, one domestic assault launch MPD investigations

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that there were two separate shootings Sunday morning. One was deadly, according to MPD.

There was also a domestic assault that police initially believed to be a shooting but the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) confirmed to be a physical assault.

Officers said they responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Getwell Road towards 1 a.m.

They said they found a man who was dead at this scene.

There was no suspect information at press time available from MPD. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

At 12:50 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 Block of Getwell Rd. One male was pronounced deceased on the scene. No suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/43ByKGHlig — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 13, 2023

MPD said another shooting took place at South B.B. King and Peabody Place.

Officers said they responded around 2:30 a.m. and that eight different victims were all transported to local hospitals. The ages and hospitals that the victims were transported to is as follows:

A 24-year-old man and a 54-year-old man in non-critical to Regional One

A 37-year-old woman, a 31-year-old woman, and a 20-year-old man in non-critical to Regional One by a personally owned vehicle

A 19-Year-old woman in non-critical to Methodist Central by a personally owned vehicle

A 28-year-old man in non-critical to Baptist Desoto by a personally owned vehicle

A 31-year-old man in non-critical to Methodist South by a personally owned vehicle

There was no suspect information at press time available from MPD. This is also an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

Police said they believe another shooting took place at 1016 Prescott Road. Officers said they responded shortly after 3 a.m. to an aggravated assault / domestic violence call.

While traveling northbound on Prescott officers said they saw a woman lying down in the street. Police said they observed obvious injuries to her head and believed that she had been shot.

Officers said they saw a aman in a green jacket with dreadlocks running behind 1016 Prescott that jumped a fence. The victim was going in and out of consciousness as officers spoke to her but stated that her boyfriend hit her with a steering wheel lock.

When MFD made the scene they told MPD that the victim was not shot but struck several times in the head. They transported her to Regional One in critical condition.

Officers were not able to discern the name of the suspect from the victim, but checked past reports and located the suspect.

No arrest has been made as of press time. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.