Memphis police investigating three shootings from Saturday to Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were three separate shootings between Saturday and Saturday in the city of Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Two of the shootings were confirmed by MPD to be deadly.
Officers said they responded at around 1 a.m. on Saturday to the 100 block of Shelby Drive and found a victim that was a man.
They said he was taken to Regional One in critical condition but pronounced dead at the hospital, according to MPD.
There was no suspect information available, according to MPD.
Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
MPD said another shooting took place at 3026 Park Avenue. One 25-year-old man was transported to Regional One in critical condition, one 24-year-old man was transported to Regional ONe in non-critical condition and one 24-year-old woman was transported by a personal vehicle to Methodist South, according to MPD.
Officers said the suspects were in a dark Infiniti SUV.
MPD said another shooting took place at the 1300 block of Austin.
Officers said they responded at 9:30 p.m. One man was found to be dead on the scene, according to MPD.
One person was detained by MPD as of press time.