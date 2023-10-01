Memphis police investigating three shootings from Saturday to Sunday

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were three separate shootings between Saturday and Saturday in the city of Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Two of the shootings were confirmed by MPD to be deadly.

Officers said they responded at around 1 a.m. on Saturday to the 100 block of Shelby Drive and found a victim that was a man.

They said he was taken to Regional One in critical condition but pronounced dead at the hospital, according to MPD.

There was no suspect information available, according to MPD.

At 1:09 am, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 blk of Shelby Dr. Officers located a male victim who was transported to ROH, where he was pronounced deceased. There is no suspect info. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/iZJy2zvsBV — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 30, 2023

MPD said another shooting took place at 3026 Park Avenue. One 25-year-old man was transported to Regional One in critical condition, one 24-year-old man was transported to Regional ONe in non-critical condition and one 24-year-old woman was transported by a personal vehicle to Methodist South, according to MPD.

Officers said the suspects were in a dark Infiniti SUV.

On Sept 29, 2023, at 11:40 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 3026 Park. 1 male, 25, was xported to ROH critical, 1 male 24 was xported to ROH noncritical, & 1 female, 24, was xported by POV to Meth South. The suspects were in a dark Infiniti SUV. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/WFQt6GGCBH — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 30, 2023

MPD said another shooting took place at the 1300 block of Austin.

Officers said they responded at 9:30 p.m. One man was found to be dead on the scene, according to MPD.

One person was detained by MPD as of press time. Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.